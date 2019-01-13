Scrutiny of Huawei intensifies with arrest of employee in Poland

Scrutiny of Huawei's business practices intensified as Polish authorities arrested Mr. Wang Weijing, an employee of Huawei, along with a former Polish security official on spying allegations, according to Reuters.



The report states that the former Polish security official is currently employed by Orange Polska.



Later, Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly was quoted by the New York Times saying that the company had terminated the employment of this person because his actions "brought Huawei into disrepute."The news follows the arrest of Huawei's CFO in December in Vancouver based on an extradition request from U.S. authorities.