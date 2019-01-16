Photonic memory research at Eindhoven University of Technology

Researchers of the Institute of Photonic Integration of the Eindhoven University of Technology are developing a hybrid memory that combines photonic properties and magnetic hard drives.



The idea is to use femtosecond light pulses to write data directly in a magnetic memory.



"The switching of the magnetization direction using the single-pulse all-optical switching is in the order of picoseconds, which is about a 100 to 1000 times faster than what is possible with today's technology. Moreover, as the optical information is stored in magnetic bits without the need of energy-costly electronics, it holds enormous potential for future use in photonic integrated circuits," states Mark Lalieu, Ph.D. candidate at the Applied Physics Department of TU/e.



https://www.tue.nl/en/news/news-overview/10-01-2019-next-generation-photonic-memory-devices-are-light-written-ultrafast-and-energy-efficient/









