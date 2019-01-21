Padtec sells submarine systems division to IPG Photonics

Padtec, a global supplier of optical communications systems based in Brazil, agreed to sell its submarine optical systems division to IPG Photonics for R$75 million (approximately US$20 million). IPG Photonics is a US-based supplier of high power lasers and amplifiers.



In addition to the optical repeater, Padtec's submarine systems division acquired by IPG also includes the structure for submerged plant deployment, operation and maintenance services.







Padtec said the sale advances its strategy to focus on the high-capacity optical transport market for terrestrial networks. The resources resulting from the sale will be directed, primarily, to research anddevelopment and to the expansion of the company in the global market. Padtec’s advisors were IGC Partners and BRGC Advogados."We are very happy to know that a globally recognized company, such as IPG, validates, with this transaction, the value generated by Padtec. We are also happy to know that IPG will continue the development efforts of Padtec", stated Manuel Andrade, Padtec’s CEO."In recent years, we have seen Padtec's customer base grow exponentially in Brazil and Latin America and this has boosted the company's business. Moving forward, the focus of the company will be to direct these additional resources to continue to offer advanced and robust products and services, making Padtec increasingly competitive", says Argemiro Sousa, Padtec’s EVP Sales."This acquisition will allow IPG to advance the market for submarine networking systems," said Ekaterina Golovchenko, IPG Photonics' Vice President of Telecommunication Systems. "Combining Padtec’s leading-edge submarine network technologies with IPG's high-power optical amplifier, Raman pumping, and WDM systems technologies will enable us to effectively compete for a growing number of undersea cable network deployments around the world."