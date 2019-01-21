Oracle opens Toronto data center

Oracle inaugurated a Toronto data center to support in-region customer demand for its public Oracle Cloud Infrastructure service.



Oracle plans to open additional regions in Australia, Europe, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, the Middle East, and the United States, including Virginia, Arizona, and Illinois to support public sector and Department of Defense customers. This expansion complements an existing Edge network consisting of more than 30 global locations and 300 plus sensors, providing Oracle customers with a comprehensive Internet performance data set, and deep edge services capabilities.



“Enterprises in the region still have limited ability to run mission-critical applications in the cloud and are struggling to attain the level of performance they have on-premises without a major overhaul,“ said Don Johnson, executive vice president, product development, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “With this new location Oracle is delivering on its promise to deliver even more customers with consistent high performance, low predictable pricing and the flexibility our cloud brings to the table.“