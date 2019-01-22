Open-IX pursues better standards for data center interconnection and Internet exchanges

Open-IX, a non-profit industry association, is pursuing better standards for data center interconnection and internet exchange. The organization has ratified a new standard enabling non-profit organizations and Internet exchange community members to achieve Open-IX (OIX) certification at no cost. Identical to the costed version, the standard was approved in December 2018 and ratified by the newly elected board.



“We are proud to announce this new standard,” commented Rob DeVita, Executive Director. “We believe it will enable significant growth for OIX certified entities moving forward. We thank the community as a whole for bringing this idea to us and we are delighted to enact it so early in our tenure.”The new Open-IX Board of DirectorsRobert DeVita, Executive Director and Secretary (Mejeticks)Aaron Hughes, Chairman (6connect, Inc.)Eli Scher, Vice Chairman (New Continuum Holdings Corporation)Corey J. Gallon, Treasurer (PricewaterhouseCoopers)Sagi Brody, Director (Webair)Matt Griswold, Director (United IX)Arnold Nipper, Director (DE-CIX)