OIF to provide CEI-112G project update at DesignCon

The panel, called “112-Gbps Electrical Interface: An OIF Update on CEI-112G,” is scheduled for Thursday, January 31 at 3:45 pm (local).



Since 2000, OIF has deﬁned Interoperability Agreements (IA)s for electrical interconnects known as CEI. CEI is a clause-based document that defines implementation details for interoperable electrical channels initially issued for 6 Gbps, then 11, 28, and 56 and includes definitions for multiple channel implementation topologies and will soon include 112 Gbps clauses. In August of 2016, OIF announced the first CEI-112G project in an overall effort that has now expanded to five projects.



“Previous CEI development has been highly influential and has been adopted, influenced or adapted by many other high-speed interconnect speciﬁcations throughout the industry,” said Tracy. “Given that the CEI-112G generation of high-speed transmitters, receivers and channels will be challenging to define, implement and measure, this panel will provide guidance to where the industry is headed and what the key challenge points are likely to be.”



Check the status of OIF’s current work in CEI-112G here: https://www.oiforum.com/technical-work/current-oif-work/#CEI-112G-XSR





