OFS intros rollable fiber ribbon backbone cable

OFS introduced its R-Pack Rollable Ribbon (RR) Backbone Cable in 24, 48 and 72 fiber counts. The R-Pack RR Backbone Cable, which meets Telcordia GR409 standards for horizontal backbone applications and NFPA 202 requirements, can be used in data center, central office and Fiber-to-the-Business (FTTB) applications.



OFS said that to form a rollable ribbon, 12 (twelve) 250 micron (µm) optical fibers are connected intermittently by

matrix material to form a very flexible ribbon. This design allows the ribbons to be rolled into very tight bundles, helping to double the fiber density of a cable. These fibers can then be unrolled into preorganized ribbon packages that help to reduce fiber crossovers and speed termination. The rollable ribbons can be spliced using traditional flat ribbon splicing machines and procedures.



Benefits of rollable ribbons include efficient and cost-effective mass fusion splicing, easy individual fiber breakout and fiber alignment that aids with multi-fiber connector terminations.



"This unique cable design combines plenum-rated materials with OFS rollable ribbons. The result is a cable that literally doubles the available fiber density in a highly-compact, robust cable that helps customers to substantially improve cable routing and save on space in demanding and congested pathways,” states Dan Hendrickson, Premises Cable Product Manager, OFS.



https://www.ofsoptics.com