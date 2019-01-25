NTT Com's Media Pipeline extends WebRTC

NTT Communications introduced a toolkit that provides real-time connectivity between its Enterprise Cloud WebRTC Platform Skyway (Skyway) with a variety of cloud services, including voice recognition artificial intelligence (AI), machine-translating AI and live transmission.



The new Media Pipeline Factory will offer six kinds of built-in components that can process recording, voice recognition and machine translation without the need for programming.



It integrates Skyway's voice and video data services with AI and cloud offerings such as NTT Com's natural language analysis AI engine COTOHA Virtual Assist, which enables those without knowledge of Japanese to communicate in the language.



NTT Com said its kit simplifies the expansion of WebRTC functionality and extends the areas in which voice and video data can be leveraged, allowing clients to accelerate their digital transformation.



