NTT Com interconnects its data centers with major Internet Exchanges

NTT Communications will expand the interconnection of its Nexcenter data centers in Tokyo and Osaka to three major internet exchanges (IXs) in Japan: BBIX's IX Connect Service, Japan Internet Exchange's JPIX service, and Internet Multifeed Co.’s JPNAP service. The data centers will include the Tokyo No. 1 to No. 10 data centers, Yokohama No. 1 Data Center and Saitama No. 1 Data Center in the Tokyo area and the Osaka 1 to 3 data centers, Osaka 5 Data Center and the coming Osaka 6 and 7 data centers in the Osaka area. The IXs will offer an expanding range of services that NTT Com clients will access by connecting to specific data centers via the Nexcenter Connect™ service, which is offered for a flat, low-cost fee.



NTT Com said the enhanced connectivity will help clients to pursue digital transformation.



