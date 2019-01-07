NTT Communications (NTT Com) has expanded its tier-1 Global IP Network with a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Toronto, Canada.
NTT Com customers will be able to connect at numerous capacity levels including 100G ports with confirmed diversity and direct connections to multiple points in the Global IP Network to ensure the highest reliability and the lowest latency in the IP services.
NTT Com activates Global IP PoP in Toronto
