Nokia wins FTTH project in Italy

Open Fiber, a wholesale-only player in the Italian broadband market, selected Nokia for a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) rollout covering small towns and rural areas of Italy.



Specifically, Nokia has been selected as the sole supplier for clusters C and D (white areas) under a broadband plan drawn up by the Italian government. Nokia will deliver products, services and software needed to plan, design, deploy and support the end-to-end active network infrastructure based on GPON technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Stefano Paggi, Network & Operations Director at Open Fiber, said: "We have selected Nokia as our supplier in clusters C and D to deliver giga-services and pave the way for future ultra-broadband technology evolutions. With Nokia's solutions we will be able to offer services at 10 Gbps and in the future at 40 Gbps on the access network. We will also have the opportunity to adopt the SDAN (Software Defined Networking) paradigm and therefore to maximize the potential of a new generation access network, with high automation, programmable and integrated with cloud environments."