Next Gen Central Office - a panel discussion

Next Generation Central Office (NGCO) is a new reference architecture for fixed and mobile networks that applies hyperscale principles to servers, switches, storage and rack systems.



The panel is moderated by Roy Chua, Founder and Principal of AvidThink, formerly SDXCentral. Participants include Mike Yang, President of QCT; Paul Schultz, VP of Network Services Strategy and Solutions at KPG Co; and Dan Rodriguez, VP of Network Platforms Group, Intel.



