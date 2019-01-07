New Continuum acquires flagship west Chicago data center

New Continuum Holdings has acquired its flagship, mission-critical data center located at 603 Discovery Drive in West Chicago, Illinois from Post Road Group'



New Continuum began leasing the property in the fall of 2013 when it commenced construction on a redevelopment project for the building. The company began operating a multi-tenant data center on the premises in 2015 when the initial construction was completed, and then added incremental cooling capacity in the summer of 2018.



“We are excited about providing New Continuum capital to finance the acquisition of this data center. We look forward to working with the New Continuum team as they continue to execute their business plan,” said Jason Carney, Managing Director, Post Road Group.“This is a major milestone for New Continuum,” adds Eli D. Scher, founder, Chairman and CEO of New Continuum. “When we began this re-development project, it was always our objective to eventually own the underlying real estate asset as well. With this transaction completed, we can now begin the next chapter in New Continuum’s evolution as an owner and operator of this critical data center.”https://newcontinuum.net/