Netrounds raises funding for software-based active testing, monitoring

Netrounds, a start-up based in Sweden, announced a Series A investment round led by Swisscom Ventures and a new Nordic technology investment fund which is expected to be disclosed and announced at the end of Q1, 2019. The amount of the investment was not disclosed.



Netrounds focuses on software-based active testing, monitoring and automated troubleshooting solutions for communications service providers and global enterprises.



"The Netrounds team is thrilled to begin working with our new investors as we continue our exciting journey of growth and innovation," said Mats Nordlund, CEO and co-founder of Netrounds. "This investment round will significantly improve our sales team's capability to execute on our rapidly growing sales pipeline and to capture global market share."



