Nepal's Vianet picks Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform

Vianet Communications, one of the largest fixed broadband operators in Nepal, has chosen Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and 5160 Service Aggregation Switch. The deployment is expected to improve intracity connectivity in Kathmandu and provide international connectivity between Nepal and other countries. Additionally, Ciena’s network management software will enable a greater level of control over Vianet’s network, providing end-to-end visibility of its services across all transport, switching and packet elements.



“Operators around the world are looking for adaptive networking solutions to help meet the low latency and highly reliable connectivity rates required to support streaming services, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and other advanced services. Ciena’s collaboration with Vianet, our first customer in Nepal, gives them the network it needs to meet consumer demands and remain competitive,” stated Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India.