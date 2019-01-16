Molex targets 56 Gbps NRZ and 112 Gbps PAM-4 Signaling

Molex is highlighting its 56 Gbps NRZ and 112 Gbps PAM-4 solutions. The company has a portfolio of five different solutions that are capable of reaching speeds up to 112 Gbps. These product lines include:





Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) System

BiPass I/O and Backplane Cable Assemblies

NearStack High-Speed Connector System and Cable Jumper Assemblies

Mirror Mezz High-Speed System

Impulse Backplane Connector and Cabling System