Molex targets 56 Gbps NRZ and 112 Gbps PAM-4 Signaling

Molex is highlighting its 56 Gbps NRZ and 112 Gbps PAM-4 solutions. The company has a portfolio of five different solutions that are capable of reaching speeds up to 112 Gbps. These product lines include:
- Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) System
- BiPass I/O and Backplane Cable Assemblies
- NearStack High-Speed Connector System and Cable Jumper Assemblies
- Mirror Mezz High-Speed System
- Impulse Backplane Connector and Cabling System
Molex will showcase these product at the upcoming DesignCon 2019 in Santa Clara, California.
“Data centers must evolve to meet the rising demand for faster data rates. Molex delivers highly scalable technologies equipped with advanced features to achieve the speed, signal integrity, EMI containment and thermal efficiencies they need to ramp up to next-generation equipment and networking platforms,” said David Brunker, Molex technical fellow, who serves on the DesignCon 2019 Technical Program Committee.
In addition to the booth demos, Molex will lead a technical session, “Exploring 56/112 Gbps Copper Interconnect Metrics Comparing Classic Methods with COM” on January 30th at 2:00 p.m. in Ballroom C.