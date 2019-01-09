Mitsubishi Electric develops Ultra-Wideband GaN amp for base stations

Mitsubishi Electric introduced the first ultra-wideband digitally controlled gallium nitride (GaN) amplifier.



The new device, which is compatible with a range of sub-6GHz bands focused on 5G mobile communication systems, offers a power efficiency rating of above 40%. The company says the amplifier will reduce the power consumption of mobile base stations.



Key features:





Mitsubishi Electric’s novel ultra-wideband digitally controlled GaN amplifier uses an advanced load modulation circuit with two parallel GaN transistors. The circuit expands the bandwidth of load modulation, a key factor for the amplifier’s high-efficiency operation, for wideband (1.4–4.8GHz) operation. The wide-band operation of amplifier supports several frequency bands.

Digitally controlled input signals for amplifier realize high-efficiency load modulation of above 40% over 110% of the fractional bandwidth.