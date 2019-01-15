Microsoft wins $1.76 billion DoD contract

Microsoft was awarded contract valued at $1,760,000,000 for Microsoft Enterprise Services for the Department of Defense (DoD), Coast Guard, and intelligence community.



The contract covers Microsoft product engineering services for software developers and product teams to leverage a range of proprietary resources and source-code, and Microsoft premier support for tools, knowledge database, problem resolution assistance, and custom changes to Microsoft source-code when applicable.



The contract is issued under the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity





