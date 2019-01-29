Microsoft Azure adds Nvidia Quadro Virtual Workstation

Microsoft Azure will begin offering NVIDIA Tesla GPU-accelerated Quadro Virtual Workstation (Quadro vWS). Customers can spin up a GPU-accelerated virtual workstation in minutes from the Azure marketplace without having to manage endpoints or back-end infrastructure.



"We’re focused on delivering the best and broadest range of GPU-accelerated capabilities in the public cloud,” said Talal Alqinawi, senior director of Microsoft Azure at Microsoft Corp. “NVIDIA Quadro vWS expands customer choice of GPU offerings on Azure to bring powerful professional workstations in the cloud to meet the needs of the most demanding applications from any device, anywhere."