Mellanox supplies 200 Gigabit HDR InfiniBand to Finnish IT Center for Science

Mellanox Technologies will supply its 200 Gigabit HDR InfiniBand solutions to accelerate a multi-phase supercomputer system by CSC – the Finnish IT Center for Science. The new supercomputers, set to be deployed in 2019 and 2020, will serve the Finnish researchers in universities and research institutes, enhancing climate, renewable energy, astrophysics, nanomaterials and bioscience, among a wide range of exploration activities. The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) will have their own separate partition for diverse simulation tasks ranging from ocean fluxes to atmospheric modeling and space physics.



Mellanox said its HDR InfiniBand interconnect solution was selected for its fast data throughout, extremely low latency, smart In-Network Computing acceleration engines, and enhanced Dragonfly network topology.