Mellanox supplies 200 Gigabit HDR InfiniBand for supercomputing

Mellanox Technologies is supplying its 200 Gigabit HDR InfiniBand to accelerate a world-leading supercomputer at the High-Performance Computer Center of the University of Stuttgart (HLRS). The 5000-node supercomputer named “Hawk” will be built in 2019 and provide 24 petaFLOPs of compute performance.



The mission of the HLRS Hawk supercomputer is to advance engineering development and research in the fields of energy, climate, health and more, and if built today, the new system would be the world's fastest supercomputer for industrial production.



Mellanox said its Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) technology enables the execution of data algorithms on the data as it is being transferred within the network, providing the highest application performance and scalability.



“HDR InfiniBand delivers the best performance and scalability for HPC and AI applications, providing our users with the capabilities to enhance research, discoveries and product development,” said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies.



