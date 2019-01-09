MaxLinear partners with Intel on 10G DOCSIS 3.1 home gateways

MaxLinear is working with Intel on the home gateway designs supporting 10 Gigabit Full Duplex DOCSIS 3.1 (FDX) cable services.



Specifically, MaxLinear is currently developing a new front-end SoC for these platforms based on its patented Full-Spectrum Capture (FSC) technology that includes diagnostic and spectrum management capabilities. The front-end will include high-speed connectivity to Intel’s next-generation gateway SoC. Intel’s SoC will offer powerful computing and networking performance and is architected for a wide range of WAN, LAN and WLAN use cases to help MSOs achieve optimal performance and improve Quality of Service (QoS).



MaxLinear said its IC, along with Intel’s next-generation gateway SoC, will be highly optimized to provide the greatest level of integration while maintaining system design flexibility to support future evolution of implementations. The modular nature of this solution ensures a simple, non-disruptive, path to potential future DOCSIS standards. Samples of the MaxLinear chips and reference designs are expected in the second half of 2019. Mass production is targeted for 2020.



“10 Gigabit and symmetrical performance are the next wave of services needed in broadband and FDX is a significant step forward for home connectivity,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of the MaxLinear Broadband Group.



“The growing number of devices, large amounts of data and immersive experiences in the home are going to require 10 Gigabit connectivity that deliver faster speeds and more capacity,” said WK Tan, Vice President and General Manager, Intel’s Connected Home Division. “That is why Intel, the cable industry, and companies such as MaxLinear, are working together to deliver cutting-edge 10 Gigabit technologies to power tomorrow’s ultra-connected homes.”