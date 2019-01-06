MaxLinear and jjPlus offer building penetration for 5G fixed wireless

Zinwell, a manufacturer of wired and wireless broadcast and broadband communication equipment, has integrated MaxLinear’s AirPHY multi-gigabit modem technology with jjPlus’s latest 65W magnetic resonant wireless power module into its 3rd generation ZRA-003 device, which can transfer power and gigabit data through glass windows or structural walls up to 20cm thick. jjPlus is a supplier of wireless power transfer products.



The companies said the solution enables wireless internet service providers (WISPs) to offer a 4G/LTE or 5G millimeter wave wireless broadband service with gigabit speeds and deliver it without any wires to an indoor Wi-Fi router, eliminating the need for drilling holes and costly professional installations. Consumers are able to connect an outdoor unit (ODU) with an indoor unit (IDU). Resonant coupling occurs when specially designed magnetic "resonators", consisting of a transmitter module and a receiver module, share the same resonant frequency.



“Until now, consumer wireless power solutions were limited to about 15 Watts and could only transfer power up to 5 centimeters,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of MaxLinear’s Broadband Group. “With MaxLinear’s AirPHY solution and the latest high power AirFuel Resonant solutions from jjPlus, Zinwell was able to meet the demanding cost, size and power requirements of service providers aiming to deploy gigabit wireless CPEs that can be self-installed on walls or windows.”"jjPlus develops magnetic resonant wireless power transfer solutions to enable various applications which require wireless power at a distance," said Gary Chi, Chief Marketing Officer of jjPlus Corporation. “Powering a gigabit wireless CPE through a concrete wall up to 20cm thick is a perfect example of our technology put to good use. We are excited to be part of the MaxLinear and Zinwell team to demonstrate how wireless power can expedite the deployment of 5G Fixed Wireless to indoor environments cost-effectively.”“In partnership with MaxLinear and jjPlus, Zinwell has successfully integrated the most innovative state-of-the-art technologies into the ZRA-003 to save wall drilling costs and time required to deploy 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) internet services. With this powerful device, mobile network operators (MNOs) can enhance user experience of millimeter wave technology in residential and office environments,” said Paul Wu, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing of Zinwell.The solution is being demonstrated at CES 2019.