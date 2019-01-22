MACOM expands GaN-on-Si power amplifier portfolio

MACOM Technology Solutions expanded its GaN-on-Si power amplifier portfolio with the introduction of its new MAMG-100227-010 broadband PA module optimized for use in land mobile radio (LMR) systems, wireless public safety communications and military tactical communications and electronic countermeasures (ECM).



The new device leverages high-performance MACOM GaN-on-Si to achieve an extremely wide frequency bandwidth of 225 – 2600 MHz, with 10W CW output power, 40% typical power added efficiency (PAE) over the band, 22 dB typical power gain, and up to 36V operation (28V typical). Provided in a compact 14x18 mm air-cavity laminate package with integrated gold-plated copper heatsink, the MAMG-100227-010 can eliminate the need for additional componentry and PCB space required for unmatched PA architectures, with top and bottom accessibility for improved mounting and heatsinking agility.



“The MAMG-100227-010 builds on MACOM’s rich legacy of providing high-performance GaN-on-Si solutions with field-proven reliability,” said Mark Murphy, Senior Director of Marketing, RF Power and Basestation, MACOM. “For customers seeking exceptional design flexibility, the MAMG-100227-010 exemplifies the design and application expertise that MACOM provides across a wide range of broadband frequencies and power levels.”



https://www.macom.com/products/product-detail/MAMG-100227-010C0L