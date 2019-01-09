Lexar intros first 1TB SD card

Lexar announced its Professional 633x SDXC™ UHS-I card with 1 terabyte (1TB) of memory.



The Class 10 card offers read speeds of up to 633x (95MB/s).



“Almost fifteen years ago, Lexar announced a 1GB SD™ card. Today, we are excited to announce 1TB of storage capacity in the same convenient form factor. As consumers continue to demand greater storage for their cameras, the combination of high-speed performance with a 1TB option now offers a solution for content creators who shoot large volumes of high-resolution images and 4K video,” said Joey Lopez, Senior Marketing Manager.