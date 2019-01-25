Keysight's emulation hits maximum achievable 5G NR data throughput

Keysight Technologies demonstrated maximum achievable 5G New Radio (NR) data throughput performance using the company’s 5G NR network emulation solution, which is based on Keysight’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, and Samsung’s 5G NR Exynos Modem 5100.



The joint achievement marks the successful completion of full stack interoperability and development test (IODT) based on the 3GPP 5G NR release 15 specifications. The demonstration utilized 256QAM and 4x4 MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) technology to verify maximum achievable data throughput rates.



Keysight’s 5G NR network emulation solution enables the mobile device ecosystem to validate the performance of new 5G mobile devices in conducted and over-the-air (OTA) test environments, accelerating deployment of 5G technology across both sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies.



“Keysight is an influential contributor to 3GPP standards development,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “We work closely with market leaders, such as Samsung, to help chipset manufacturers ensure their designs meet the latest 5G NR standards, and address technical challenges introduced by the next generation of mobile communications technology.”



Keysight and Samsung are continuously working to accelerate early 5G capabilities and have been collaborating for more than two years to advance 5G technologies. Samsung uses Keysight’s 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and 5G RF Design Validation (DVT) Toolset for protocol and radio frequency (RF) development and validation using the latest 3GPP 5G NR release 15 standards. The toolsets form part of the company’s end-to-end 5G network emulation portfolio.