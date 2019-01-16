Juniper turns to IBM Services to manage infrastructure, IT, apps

IBM Services announced a $325 million agreement with Juniper Networks in which IBM will assist in managing Juniper's existing infrastructure, applications and IT services to help reduce costs and enhance their journey to the cloud.

As part of the seven-year agreement, IBM will use the IBM Services Platform with Watson to help manage Juniper's support systems including data centers, help desks and data and voice networks.



"A key element of our digital transformation is to manage the complexities of our global operation and to get the most out of our current investments," said Bob Worrall, Chief Information Officer, Juniper Networks. "In working with IBM Services, we will be able to collaborate with them on innovative solutions for our cloud-first business model."



"Our work with thousands of enterprises globally has led us to the firm belief that a 'one-cloud-fits-all' approach doesn't work and companies are choosing multiple cloud environments to best meet their needs," said Martin Jetter, Senior Vice President of IBM Global Technology Services. "Working with Juniper, we are integrating cloud solutions with their existing IT investments via the IBM Service Platform with Watson. This gives them the opportunity to generate more value from existing infrastructure, along with helping them manage strategic services that are critical to their business."