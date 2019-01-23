Jingfang Optotelectronics acquires Eindhoven-based Anteryon

Jingfang Optotelectronics (WLOPTs), which is based in Suzhou, China, has acquired Anteryon International B.V and Anteryon Wafer Optics B.V. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Anteryon, which is based in Eindhoven, Netherlands, was spun off from Philips. The company is an assembly designer and manufacturer of precision optical components. Its core technologies comprise of IP and a proprietary world class replication technique to produce high-end hybrid optical lenses combined with ultraprecise glass and surface structuring, optical and mechanical coatings and opto-mechanical and -electronic assemblies including Hyper Spectral Imaging. Industrial applications range from semiconductor, industrial sensing/scanning, construction, agriculture, medical and security and consumer applications.



"This acquisition is an important milestone in WLOPTs long-term growth strategy and provides WLOPT with access to key technologies for the development of miniaturized optical solutions for high-volume consumer applications, such as smartphones, next-generation security and automotive applications," said Wang Wei, WLOPT's chairman. "By leveraging our core competencies in building mega scale service, technology and IP businesses, we believe that we can effectively enter emerging application areas related to the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, next to current applications as 3D scanning, Imaging and Fingerprint while vertically integrating in the value chain. The Anteryon technology and renowned team of experts in micro-optics, combined with our resources, will strengthen our ability to provide radically distinctive solutions in a variety of high-growth, high-volume consumer optics applications.""We are extremely excited about the vision, commitment, drive and innovation power of our new partner. The technology and innovation level and execution power of WLOPT is unique and guarantees a market introduction of the upcoming OptiL products in line with high-volume market demands," said Gert-Jan Bloks, CEO of Anteryon.