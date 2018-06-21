Intel appoints Bob Swan as CEO

Intel's board of directors named Robert (Bob) Swan as chief executive officer.



Swan, 58, who has been serving as Intel’s interim CEO for seven months and as chief financial officer since 2016, is the seventh CEO in Intel’s 50-year history. Swan has also been elected to Intel’s board of directors. Prior to joining Intel, Swan served as an operating partner at General Atlantic LLC and served on Applied Materials’ board of directors. He previously spent nine years as CFO of eBay Inc., where he is currently a director. Earlier in his career, he was CFO of Electronic Data Systems Corp. and TRW Inc.











Krzanich resigns as Intel CEO due to inappropriate relationship Intel, People



Intel's board named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan as interim CEO, effective immediately.





Brian Krzanich was named CEO of Intel in May 2013. He served previously as Intel's chief operating officer. Krzanich joined Intel in 1982. Brian Krzanich resigned as Intel's CEO and as a member of its board of directors because of a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee. Intel said it was recently informed of the relationship and that an investigation by internal and external counsel confirmed a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy.Intel's board named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan as interim CEO, effective immediately.

“As Intel continues to transform its business to capture more of a large and expanding opportunity that includes the data center, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, while continuing to get value from the PC business, the board concluded after a thorough search that Bob is the right leader to drive Intel into its next era of growth,” said Chairman Andy Bryant. “The search committee conducted a comprehensive evaluation of a wide range of internal and external candidates to identify the right leader at this critical juncture in Intel’s evolution. We considered many outstanding executives and we concluded the best choice is Bob. Important in the board’s decision was the outstanding job Bob did as interim CEO for the past seven months, as reflected in Intel’s outstanding results in 2018. ”