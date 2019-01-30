Infinera expands its metro packet-optical portfolio

Infinera introduced a compact, high-density 1 rack unit (1RU) metro packet-optical platform for access and aggregation of diverse metro traffic types, including high-speed Ethernet and 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps WDM.
The new Infinera 7100 PSX-3S solution:
- Minimizes footprint with 376 Gbps of packet switching capacity in a compact 1RU platform with 250-millimeter depth
- Reduces space and power costs by eliminating 10 Gbps transponders for WDM transport over long distances
- Accelerates service provisioning with zero-touch provisioning and built-in support for Ethernet service activation testing
- Currently in customer trials and available for commercial deployment.
As part of the 7100 Series of packet-optical transport platforms, the 7100 PSX-3S leverages packet switching software capabilities deployed in leading Tier 1 carrier networks. The compact 7100 PSX-3S can be deployed as a standalone solution or as part of an integrated offering with the 7100 and mTera metro transport platforms, with end-to-end management and software-defined networking control enabled by the Infinera Transcend Software Suite.
“Traffic growth at the network edge continues to drive demand for more efficient and flexible metro transport solutions,” said Uwe Fischer, Senior Vice President, System Solutions Business Group, Infinera. “The 7100 PSX-3S is the latest addition to our comprehensive portfolio that spans the edge to the core of the metro network.”
https://www.infinera.com/products/7100-packet-optical-transport-solutions/