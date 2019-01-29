Infinera adds former Oclaro CEO Greg Dougherty to Board

Infinera has appointed Greg Dougherty to its board of directors, effective immediately.



Most recently, Dougherty served as Chief Executive Officer of Oclaro from June 2013 until its acquisition by Lumentum in December 2018. He also served as a director of Oclaro from April 2009 to the completion of the sale in December 2018. Prior to Oclaro, Mr. Dougherty served as a director of Avanex Corporation, a leading global provider of intelligent photonic solutions, from April 2005 to April 2009, when Avanex and Bookham merged to become Oclaro.



Infinera also announced that John P. Daane, a member of the Infinera board of directors since January 2016, will not stand for reelection at the upcoming 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.





