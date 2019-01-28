INDIGO subsea cable system ready for commissioning

The INDIGO subsea cable system, which will connect Australia and the dynamic economies of Southeast Asia, reached a significant milestone with the installations of the INDIGO West and INDIGO Central cables. INDIGO is backed by AARNet, Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, SubPartners and Telstra.



Commissioning of the submarine cable system has now begun, with the INDIGO cable system on-schedule and on-track to be ready for service before mid-2019.



INDIGO features two-fibre pairs with a design capacity for up to 36 terabits per second. The cable system will utilise new spectrum sharing technology so each consortium member will have the ability to independently take advantage of technology advancements for future upgrades and capacity increases on demand.



Singtel’s Vice President, Carrier Services, Group Enterprise, Ooi Seng Keat said: “The completion of the INDIGO cable system heralds a new era of high-speedd communications between the growing economies of Southeast Asia and Australia. This new data superhighway will complement our existing global links to Asia, US, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, allowing Singtel and Optus to meet the growing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications which is expected to quadruple by 2025. Our investments in new subsea cable systems like INDIGO will boost our network diversity and resilience, further reinforcing our position as a leading provider of international connectivity and data services.”



Telstra’s Head of International Oliver Camplin-Warner said: “The INDIGO West cable will connect to Telstra’s extensive terrestrial network to provide onward connectivity around Australia. Once complete, the cable system will strengthen links between Australia and fast-growing South East Asian markets by providing faster speeds and dramatically improved reliability. Our vast subsea network is a key part of our international growth strategy and we will continue to invest in additional capacity to meet the increasing demand for data and maintain our network leadership in the Asia-Pacific region.”