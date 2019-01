The Iliad Group has acquired a 75% stake in Jaguar Network for EUR 100 million. Kevin Polizzi, Jaguar Network’s Founder, remains the company’s Chief Executive Officer and has

Jaguar Network, which is based in Paris, operates data centers in Marseille and Lyon, along with a private fiber network extending 7,000km across France and neighboring countries.https://www.jaguar-network.com/corporate