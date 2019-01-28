II-VI debuts 80 Watt Pump Laser Modules

II‐VI introduced its 976 nm pump laser modules with up to 80 watts of wavelength-stabilized output power.



II-VI said its design within the module minimizes warm-up time, and operates over a wide temperature range, improving laser system productivity and reducing maintenance. The high output power of the new pump laser is achieved by combining multiple pump laser diodes into one module. The combined output power is coupled to an industry standard 106.5 µm core fiber. The operating wavelength can be adjusted to meet specific customer applications.



“Our pump laser modules leverage the reliability of our gallium arsenide semiconductor laser platform, proven through broad deployments in industrial laser systems and optical networks, and with decades of field operation,” said Chris Koeppen, Vice President of II-VI Industrial Laser Group. “Beyond ultrafast fiber-lasers for precision micromachining, our product portfolio enables advanced pulsed lasers for other applications including supercontinuum lasers and excitation sources for life sciences.”