IBM and Vodafone Business form partnership

IBM and Vodafone Business are establishing a new venture focused on digital transformation enabled by 5G, Edge and Software Defined Networking.



Under the new venture, Vodafone Business customers will have access to IBM's cloud offerings. IBM will provide managed services to Vodafone Business' cloud and hosting unit, in an eight-year engagement valued at approximately $550 million (€480 million). Customers will benefit from IBM's optimisation, automation and cognitive capabilities which help them to run their business effectively in a cloud environment. The venture will co-develop new digital solutions, combining Vodafone's leadership in IoT, 5G and edge computing with IBM's multicloud, industry expertise and professional services. The companies expect to be up an running in the first half of this year.



"IBM has built industry-leading hybrid cloud, AI and security capabilities underpinned by deep industry expertise," said IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty. "Together, IBM and Vodafone will use the power of the hybrid cloud to securely integrate critical business applications, driving business innovation – from agriculture to next-generation retail."



"Vodafone has successfully established its cloud business to help our customers succeed in a digital world," said Vodafone CEO Nick Read. "This strategic venture with IBM allows us to focus on our strengths in fixed and mobile technologies, whilst leveraging IBM's expertise in multicloud, AI and services. Through this new venture we'll accelerate our growth and deepen engagement with our customers while driving radical simplification and efficiency in our business."