HyperX hits DDR4 overclocking world record of 5608MHz

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology company, set a new overclocking world record for the fastest DDR4 memory frequency at 5608MHz.



Current Predator DDR4 memory modules ship in frequencies up to 4133MHz along with low latencies CL12-CL19. Predator DDR4 memory is Intel XMP-ready including certified profiles optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets and are compatible with many of AMD’s latest chipsets.A sample Predator DDR4 module was used in this overclocking world record. New 8G modules are scheduled to launch in Q2 2019 in kits of two, at 4266MHz and 4600MHz.