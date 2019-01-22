HyperX hits DDR4 overclocking world record of 5608MHz

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology company, set a new overclocking world record for the fastest DDR4 memory frequency at 5608MHz.
Current Predator DDR4 memory modules ship in frequencies up to 4133MHz along with low latencies CL12-CL19. Predator DDR4 memory is Intel XMP-ready including certified profiles optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets and are compatible with many of AMD’s latest chipsets.
A sample Predator DDR4 module was used in this overclocking world record. New 8G modules are scheduled to launch in Q2 2019 in kits of two, at 4266MHz and 4600MHz.