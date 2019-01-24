Huawei launches its own 5G Base Station core chip

Huawei introduced its own core chip for 5G base stations.



Huawei said its TIANGANG chip will support networks of all standards and all bands (C band, 3.5G, and 2.6G), helping customers access the best wireless and microwave services. Huawei said its silicon design aims for simplified 5G networks and large-scale 5G network deployment all over the world. The chip can support large-scale integration of active power amplifiers (PAs) and passive antenna arrays into very small antennas. It also boasts super high computing capacity, with a 2.5-fold increase over previous chips. Using the latest algorithms and beamforming technology, a single chip can control up to 64 channels, which is the industry's highest standard. This chip also supports the 200 MHz high spectral bandwidth, getting ready for future network deployment.



Huawei also claims significant improvements in active antenna units (AAUs), with 50% smaller, 23% lighter, and 21% less power consuming base stations.



"Huawei has long been committed to investing in basic science and technology. We were the first to make breakthroughs in key technologies for large-scale 5G commercial use," said Ryan Ding, Huawei Executive Director of the Board and Carrier BG CEO.



To date, Huawei claims 30 commercial 5G contracts. The company says it has already shipped over 25,000 5G base stations globally.





