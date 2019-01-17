Huawei completes 5G NR test using 2.6 GHz band

Huawei completed a test 5G NR (New Radio) using the 2.6 GHz spectrum band in a trial organized by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group.



To date, Huawei officially completed the third phase of China's 5G laboratory and field testing in NSA (Non-Stand Alone) and SA (Stand Alone) scenarios. The most mainstream NR frequency bands, including the 3.5GHz and 4.9GHz, were tested earlier. The most recent 2.6 GHz test was conducted in Huairou 5G test field and CAICT (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology) MTNet (Mobile Communication Trial Simulation Network) Lab using Huawei's latest 5G Massive MIMO 64T64R gNB.



For 2T4R 5G terminals, the single-user downlink peak throughput exceeded 1.8 Gbps.Huawei said the successful verification of its 2.6 GHz NR gNB proves that 2.6GHz is a valid choice for operators to deploy a 5G NSA/SA commercial network. It also shows Huawei's strong determination to accelerate the development of 2.6GHz industry together with industry.Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei's 5G product line, said: "In the early stage of 5G network deployment, C-Band and 2.6GHz are undoubtedly the most mainstream frequency bands. The C-Band industry chain is gradually becoming mature under the joint efforts of all of us. Similarly, the industry chain of 2.6GHz needs to be promoted together. Huawei has completed the full testing of C-Band and 2.6GHz in China's 5G Technology R&D Trial, which demonstrates the strength of Huawei's end-to-end 5G products and solutions, and is also a Huawei’s substantial action for accelerating the maturity of the 5G industry chain."