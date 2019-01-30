Geoffrey Starks sworn in as FCC Commissioner

Geoffrey Starks was sworn in as FCC Commissioner.



Starks previously served as assistant bureau chief for the FCC's Enforcement division. Before that, he served at the Department of Justice as a senior counsel to Deputy Attorney General Jim Cole. He has a JD from Yale Law School.



Commissioner Starks issued the following statement: “I am deeply honored to serve as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, and I thank the President and the United States Senate for this exceptional privilege. As the last few weeks have affirmed, being a public servant is a calling to serve a mission bigger than yourself. Throughout my career, I have focused on protecting the most vulnerable and holding wrongdoers accountable."





