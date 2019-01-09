Gemalto integrates eSIM into LTE-M IoT module for AT&T

Gemalto has integrated its embedded SIM (eSIM) for AT&T into its Cinterion LTE-M IoT module;



The new solution streamlines development for OEMs and reduces the cost and complexity of IoT deployment by eliminating the need for SIM card integration after manufacturing.



eSIMs also help maintain the strongest security levels with continuous security updates for the long life of IoT solutions. Samples of the new module are available with volume shipping to follow shortly.



“The increasing adoption of eSIM technology marks a significant transformation in wireless technology that is driving innovation and improved security across the whole lifecycle of devices, said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. “The Cinterion LTE-M Module with embedded SIM technology benefits mobile operators and OEMs alike with enhanced flexibility and seamless connectivity for the IoT.”





