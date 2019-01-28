Fujitsu to supply BridgeWave wireless backhaul systems

Fujitsu Network Communications agreed to supply and support BridgeWave Communications' wireless backhaul systems as part of Fujitsu’s end-to-end transport solutions portfolio. The



BridgeWave Navigator microwave system (6GHz – 42GHz) and the Flex4G-10000 true fiber capacity millimeter wave system (80GHz) optimize backhaul networks for the highest capacity and range, while minimizing capital investments and reducing operational costs.



Fujitsu now includes BridgeWave wireless backhaul systems as part of its multivendor turnkey solutions offered to service providers and large enterprise customers for building and transforming their networks. The Fujitsu transport solutions portfolio consists of hardware and software as well as a full suite of network services, including design, build, systems integration, operations and maintenance. The BridgeWave Navigator microwave system and the Flex4G-10000 true fiber are also being offered through the Fujitsu Network Modernization (NetMod) program to replace legacy equipment with new technology.



“By combining Fujitsu’s complete wireless turnkey services with BridgeWave’s high-capacity, high-performance backhaul systems, we can quickly upgrade and expand our customers’ backhaul networks to efficiently handle the surge of traffic from small cell densification, 5G and CBRS LTE,” says Greg Manganello, head of wireless and services solutions at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “As a multivendor network integrator, we deliver a portfolio of best in breed wireless solutions that produce the superior outcomes our customers demand.”



“Network operators are being challenged more than ever before to reduce costs while ensuring their networks can withstand never-before-seen demands for instant Internet access and the highest data capacity,” said Sanjay Nagpal, senior vice president, global sales and marketing, REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks, BridgeWave Communications, and Sage SatCom. “



http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom