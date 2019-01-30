Fujitsu Expands IoT platform for utilities with ClearWorld and GreenStar

Fujitsu Network Communications has expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) technology platform for smart utility applications by adding ClearWorld and GreenStar as ecosystem partners.



Fujitsu is empowering utilities and communities with utility solutions including GreenStar world-class LED-based luminaires and ClearWorld solar energy systems in a complete IoT platform.



“Digital transformation, renewable energy and carbon reduction offer both challenges and opportunities for tomorrow’s energy sector. Fujitsu and our partners deliver the expertise, support and efficiencies to enable utilities to be at the forefront of these trends for maximum advantage,” said Robert Worden, North America practice leader, Smart Cities/IoT at Fujitsu Network Communications. “Utilities and other network operators rely on Fujitsu as their full-service integration partner to understand their needs and co-create a complete, cost-effective solution that makes every step the right step, from beginning to end, and beyond.”







“We have the ability to provide the foundation for every smart city with resilient and renewable solar power and battery storage, mounted on existing or new light poles,” said Larry Tittle, founder and chief executive officer at ClearWorld. “Our off-grid application can save up to 70 percent in energy costs, offering long-distance back-up power for critical infrastructure and municipalities.”“We are proud to be an American manufacturer of high-quality LED luminaires,” said James McVey, director of sales and marketing at GreenStar. “With over one million luminaires installed around the globe, GreenStar has become a brand that is recognized for its quality and durability.”