For 2018, Ericsson posted first sales growth since 2013

Ericsson's overall sales for Q4 2018 increased by 10% YoY to SEK 63.8 billion (US$7.06 billion), while sales adjusted for comparable units and currency increased by 4%. Gross margin rose to 25.7% compared to 21.6% a year earlier. Gross margin, excluding restructuring charges and other costs related to revised BSS strategy, improved to 36.3%, supported by cost reductions, the ramp-up of Ericsson Radio System (ERS) and the contract review in Managed Services.



Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, stated:



"Our focused strategy has yielded clear results. Ericsson is today a stronger company. Increased investments in R&D for future growth, managed services contract reviews, combined with efficient cost control have proven to be successful, with improved competitiveness and profitability as a result. As the industry moves to 5G and IoT, we will now take the next step, focusing on profitable growth in a selective and disciplined way. Sales have gradually improved during 2018, resulting in full-year organic sales growth for the first time since 2013. This is partly due to an improved market, but also driven by market share gains in Networks as a result of a more competitive radio product portfolio. "



Some highlights:





Networks sales adjusted for comparable units and currency grew by 6% YoY. The company notes high business activity across multiple regions, including a recovering RAN market as well as strong performance in the product portfolio. Growth was partly due to a higher than anticipated activity level in North America driven by increased 5G demand among the US operators. Networks gross margin improved to 41% (35%) YoY, mainly due to improved hardware margins driven by the successful shift to Ericsson Radio System (ERS). Strategic contracts and 5G field trials had a negative impact on operating margin in the quarter. R&D investments continued to grow in the quarter, but are now expected to flatten out.

In Managed Services, gross margin improved to 12% (-5%) YoY, supported by efficiency gains and customer contract reviews. We have now addressed all 42 targeted contracts, resulting in an annualized profit improvement of SEK 0.9 b.

Digital Services sales adjusted for comparable units and currency grew by 5% YoY. Digital Services operating income, excluding restructuring charges and costs related to revised BSS strategy, was SEK -0.6 b.

Managed Services operating margin excluding restructuring charges increased to 5.2% (-13.0%). The review of all 42 low-performing customer contracts has been completed.

Ericsson also noted that it continues to cooperate with an investigation into its compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).