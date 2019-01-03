FCC suspends most operations

Due to the ongoing partial federal government shutdown, the FCC has suspended most of its normal operations.





FF electronic systems still in operation include: the Network Outage Reporting System (NORS), the Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS), the Public Safety Support Center (PSSC), the Licensing Management System (LMS), the Consolidated Database System (CDBS), the Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS), the Universal Licensing System (ULS), the Electronic Document Management System (EDOCS), the Auctions Public Reporting System (PRS), the Auction Application System, the Auction Bidding System, the Daily Digest, and the Commission Online Registration System (CORES).FCC staff are also continuing to perform ongoing work related to spectrum auction activities, including the post-incentive auction broadcast transition. All spectrum auction filing deadlines will continue to apply.