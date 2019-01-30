Farice ehf, which operates two submarine cables to Iceland, is planning a new submarine cable to Europe with a likely landing site in the UK or Ireland. A new study involves selecting landing sites for the new submarine cable as well as project management for a seabed survey expected to take place in the year 2019.
Farice's existing submarine cables include FARICE-1 to UK and DANICE to Denmark. A third submarine cable Greenland-Connect connects Iceland to Canada and US. The future cable would be the fourth cable connecting Iceland and increases further the security and resiliency of Iceland´s international telecommunications that are already of a high standard.
Farice plans new submarine cable from Iceland to Europe
