Farice plans new submarine cable from Iceland to Europe

Farice ehf, which operates two submarine cables to Iceland, is planning a new submarine cable to Europe with a likely landing site in the UK or Ireland. A new study involves selecting landing sites for the new submarine cable as well as project management for a seabed survey expected to take place in the year 2019.



Farice's existing submarine cables include FARICE-1 to UK and DANICE to Denmark. A third submarine cable Greenland-Connect connects Iceland to Canada and US. The future cable would be the fourth cable connecting Iceland and increases further the security and resiliency of Iceland´s international telecommunications that are already of a high standard.





