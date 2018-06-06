Facebook's new Singapore data center to use StatePoint Liquid Cooling

Construction is now underway on Facebook's first custom-built data center in Asia. The new data center in Singapore shares some characteristics with other Facebook facilities, such as the use of 100% renewable energy, but features many unique aspects.









https://code.facebook.com/posts/1221779261291831/statepoint-liquid-cooling-system-a-new-more-efficient-way-to-cool-a-data-center/ Facebook is pioneering a StatePoint Liquid Cooling (SPLC) system, developed in partnership with Nortek Air Solutions, that promises to increase the power efficiency of its data centers.The latest Facebook data centers in certain dry climates currently use a direct evaporative cooling system based on outdoor air rather than water.Facebook estimates that the new SPLC technique can reduce water usage by more than 20 percent for data centers in hot and humid climates and by almost 90 percent in cooler climates.The SPLC system is described as an advanced evaporative cooling technology, patented by Nortek, that uses a liquid-to-air energy exchanger, in which water is cooled as it evaporates through a membrane separation layer.Further details are provided on Facebook's engineering blog.

First, it will be an 11-story building that will sit on 12 acres of land in Singapore’s Tanjong Kling Data Center Park. Second, it will be the first to incorporate the new StatePoint Liquid Cooling (SPLC) system that Facebook developed with Nortek Air Solutions. The company estimates that SPLC technology can reduce peak water usage by more than 20 percent in Singapore’s hot and humid climate.Facebook is aiming for an expected annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.19 with the Singapore data center.