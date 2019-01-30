Ericsson intros AI-based managed services

Ericsson launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based managed services offering for communications service providers.
The Ericsson Operations Engine is an end-to-end managed services operating model that reimagines network and IT operations, network design and optimization, and applications development and maintenance. It has three building blocks:
- Service-centric business model based on business outcomes: Using AI, automation and data insights, the Ericsson Operations Engine addresses targeted business outcomes for service providers such as enhanced customer experience, revenue growth and efficiency.
- End-to-end capabilities: delivering on business outcomes through AI-based design, planning and optimization, data-driven operations, dynamic deployment, applications development, and collaborative innovation.
- Components: Best-in-class tools and processes that leverage data, AI and automation as well as expertise and investments in the service provider domain.
https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2019/1/new-ai-based-ericsson-operations-engine-makes-managed-services-simple