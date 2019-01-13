Ericsson and Qualcomm test 5G on 2.6 GHz band

Ericsson and Qualcomm completed a non-standalone (NSA) 5G New Radio (NR) data call using the 2.6 GHz band. The bi-directional downlink and uplink data call was made at the Ericsson Lab in Kista, Sweden last December 20. The lab demonstration used Ericsson’s commercially available 5G hardware – including its 5G NR radio AIR 6488 and RAN Compute products – together with Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile smartphone form-factor test device powered by the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements.



Ericsson said the successful test brings a new sub-6 frequency band one step closer to commercial rollout.



Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson says: “Together with Qualcomm Technologies, Ericsson continues to make strides on commercial 5G readiness by continuously performing interoperability tests on 5G NR networks on different spectrum bands. We’re offering our customers flexible deployment options as they gear up for commercial 5G services.”Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., says: “Qualcomm Technologies is excited to continue working with Ericsson on 5G technology adoption and drive worldwide 5G launches this year. We are committed to helping ensure consumers get 5G devices and experiences in their hands starting in the first half of 2019.”Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson completed similar IoDTs on 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave bands, as well as on 3.5GHz band based on the September specifications.