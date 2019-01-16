Equinix to open data center in Seoul

Equinix opened a new International Business Exchange data center in Seoul.



The carrier-neutral data center, called SL1, will provide more than 18,000 square feet (approximately 1,680 square meters) of colocation space, offering an initial capacity of 550 cabinets in the first phase, and is scheduled to open in Q3 2019. The facility is located at Sangam, known as Digital Media City, near Seoul's central business district.



Equinix notes that it has invested more than $800 million over the past three years to organically build and expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Equinix now has 200 IBX data centers across 52 markets and 24 countries, providing data center and interconnection services for more than 9,800 businesses. Equinix currently has 40 IBX data centers across 12 markets in Asia-Pacific.