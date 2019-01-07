Equinix to build 4th data center in Singapore

Equinix will invest US$85 million to build its fourth International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Singapore, called SG4. The new seven-story data center is scheduled to open in Q4 2019, offering an initial capacity of more than 45,400 square feet (approximately 4,220 square meters) of colocation space and 1,400 cabinets in the first phase.



Equinix said the facility will accommodate more than 4,000 cabinets at full build out, with a total colocation space of more than 132,180 square feet (approximately 12,280 square meters). The new SG4 will be strategically situated at the East of Singapore in one of the country's five data center clusters — Tai Seng Industrial Estate — providing location diversity from the three existing Equinix IBX data centers in Singapore.



SG4 will also provide software-defined interconnection through Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) to more than 1,300 businesses including some of the largest cloud service providers (CSP) among them Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and Tencent Cloud.



Currently, the three Equinix IBX data centers in Singapore comprise more than 445,000 square feet (41,400 square meters) of colocation space. In Q3 2018, Equinix announced the completion of an expansion of the SG3 IBX data center in Singapore that nearly doubled the size of the facility.



